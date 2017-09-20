Investigators: Beckley man wanted to have sex with 13-year-old

Advertisement



Raleigh County deputies said a man was arrested after he was accused of soliciting a 13-year-old girl for sex.

James Kenneth Fruia Jr., 29, of Beckley was arrested on a charge of solicitation of a minor for sexual purposes, according to a news release from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Fruia was taken into custody late Friday after he showed up to meet the girl after he solicited her on an electronic device.

Fruia is currently being held in the Southern Regional jail awaiting a preliminary hearing.

