Independence’s Adams Wins Dutton Award

WOAY – Independence senior Noah Adams has been named the winner of the 2017 Robert Dutton Award, given annually to the top high school wrestler by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Adams was a three-time individual state champion with the Patriots, going 39-0 in the 2016-17 season and 183-7 in his four-year career. He has also won national tournaments, and took the gold medal in both Greco-Roman and freestyle at the Pan American Championships in Peru last July.

Adams was also one of the star running backs on the Patriots football team in 2016, which clinched a second straight Class AA playoff berth.

He originally committed to wrestle at Virginia Tech, before later choosing West Virginia. He signed his letter of intent with the Mountaineers in November.

Fellow Independence senior Jacob Hart finished runner-up in the Dutton Award voting.

