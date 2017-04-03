Illinois Couple Arrested In Lewisburg

Lewisburg police arrested an Illinois couple on fugitive from justice warrants following a traffic stop.

Officers received a be on the look out for a vehicle that had passed through the license plate reader on i-64 that the reader hit as a wanted vehicle.

Corey Matthew Young and Kristen Marie Northrop were arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice. The couple is wanted for class 3 felony charges of theft and a misdemeanor charge of possession of alcohol by a minor. They are currently lodged in the Southern Regional Jail awaiting extradition proceedings back to Illinois.

