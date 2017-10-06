Illegal Mexican National caught living in Lewisburg

Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – A Mexican national pleaded guilty today to an immigration crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Victor Guevara-De La Paz, 35, entered his guilty plea to illegally reentering the United States.

Agents of the Department of Homeland Security identified Guevara-De La Paz through surveillance and learned that he was residing in Lewisburg. On May 24, 2017, agents stopped Guevara-De La Paz and confirmed his identity during the traffic stop. Agents also learned through fingerprint comparison that Guevara-De La Paz had twice been removed from the United States. On both occasions, after being removed, Guevara-De La Paz then illegally reentered the United States. Furthermore, Guevara-De La Paz had not formally applied for permission to legally enter the United States.

Guevara-De La Paz faces up to two years in federal prison when he is sentenced on January 24, 2018. He is also subject to removal proceedings at the conclusion of the case.

The investigation was conducted by the Department of Homeland Security. Assistant United States Attorney Erik S. Goes is in charge of the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Irene C. Berger.

Related

Comments

comments