Illegal Fireworks Start Forest Fire in Seneca Rocks

Crews had to respond to a fire that was reported at one of West Virginia’s most recognizable landmarks after officials said someone illegally set off fireworks.

At about 10 p.m. Saturday night, Pendleton County dispatchers said someone illegally set off fireworks at Seneca Rocks in the Monongahela National Forests.

Monday morning crews were still working to put out the flames after dispatchers said the fire flared up once again.

According to West Virginia law, fireworks are not allowed to be set off on public land, such as a national park, without permission.

Related

Comments

comments