WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch Featured Illegal Fireworks Start Forest Fire in Seneca Rocks
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Illegal Fireworks Start Forest Fire in Seneca Rocks

Rebecca FernandezBy Jul 03, 2017, 16:35 pm

172
0

SENECA ROCKS, WV (WCHS/WVAH) — Crews had to respond to a fire that was reported at one of West Virginia’s most recognizable landmarks after officials said someone illegally set off fireworks.

At about 10 p.m. Saturday night, Pendleton County dispatchers said someone illegally set off fireworks at Seneca Rocks in the Monongahela National Forests.

Monday morning crews were still working to put out the flames after dispatchers said the fire flared up once again.

According to West Virginia law, fireworks are not allowed to be set off on public land, such as a national park, without permission.

Comments

comments

Previous PostOpening Day of 2017 Greenbrier Classic
Rebecca Fernandez

Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter in February, and was quickly promoted to Weekend Anchor, and has come all the way from Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Read More

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives