Ieager Bank Robbed at Gunpoint

Rachel AyersBy May 01, 2017, 23:24 pm

IEAGER– May 1, 2017 just prior to noon, an armed robbery occurred at the Pioneer bank in Iaeger, McDowell County.

A lone white male subject entered the bank dressed in camouflage armed with a handgun and demanded money from the tellers. After threats to the tellers, the male took an undisclosed amount of US currency from the registers and fled on foot. The subject was observed crossing the river located behind the bank with a backpack. No bank personnel were harmed and the investigation is ongoing. Further information and photographs will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information should call the West Virginia State Police at the Welch Detachment at (304) 436-2101. Persons may also call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous at (304) 255-STOP (7867).

