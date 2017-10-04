Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A judge sentenced Camille Browne this morning to 30 years in prison for killing a Beckley Pastor in 2015.

The 21-year-old will be eligible for parole in 10 years.

She pleaded guilty to killing Pastor Ronald Lee Browning back in May.

Prosecutors say she was breaking into homes in the area, including Browning’s, but they’re not sure why Browne killed him.

Prosecutor Kristen Keller told WV MetroNews in May, “She confessed to all of the acts she committed in detail against Mr. Browning and the explanation she gave, ‘I killed an old white man. I was just following God’s plan.”

Picture Courtesy: WV MetroNews

