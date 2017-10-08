Hurricane Nate moves toward second landfall on Gulf Coast

Advertisement



(ABC NEWS) —Concerns about the Category 1 hurricane prompted officials in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida to declare states of emergency, order evacuations and issue curfews.

Maximum flooding of 7 to 11 feet above ground level is expected in parts of southeast Louisiana and along the Mississippi coast, the National Hurricane Center said. A storm surge warning is in effect from Grand Isle, Louisiana, to the Okaloosa/Walton county line in Florida. And a tornado watch has been issued for parts of southern Mississippi, southern Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle.

As Nate races inland Sunday, it’s expected to rapidly weaken and should barely be a tropical storm by Sunday night, weakening further to a tropical depression by early Monday morning. But heavy rain and flash flooding will still be a concern as the storm roars ashore and moves inland, according to ABC News meteorologist Dan Peck.

By 6 a.m. CT Sunday, the brunt of the heavy rain and strong winds are forecast to be over central Alabama. Areas of heavy rain will continue to move north from the southeast up through the Northeast on Sunday, Monday and early Tuesday.

