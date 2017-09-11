Hurricane Irma and 9/11: America Comes Together To Help Each Other

Advertisement



As the country commemorates another anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, we also remember all the first responders from that day.

“When Americans are in need, Americans pull together. We are one country. When we face hardship, we emerge closer, stronger and more determined than ever,” said President Trump at this year’s memorial service.

Here we are, 16 years later, witnessing thousands of other Americans who are risking their lives to save others as Hurricane Irma attacks Florida.

Dozens of West Virginia paramedics and EMTs have already made the trip down to Florida, and are on standby, ready to help in any way that they’re needed.

Crews are working hand in hand with officials from Florida and all over the country.

“We deployed a mobile medical unit, which is like a clinic on wheels, and five medical personnel. It includes an emergency medical doctor, two nurses, and two drivers from the VA Beckley Medical Center and they went to a staging area to get ready to do Hurricane Irma relief as soon as it’s safe,” Stacy Vasquez, the Director at the VA Medical Center in Beckley, told us.

The center also has 40 other volunteers that could be sent to Florida if more help is needed.

The storm left a trail of destruction behind, and millions without power or water.

Paul Seamann, the Director of Operations for Jan-Care Beckley, said, “The main purpose that we had was the evacuation of large medical facilities, and things like that. A lot of times, people without electricity are not going to have the oxygen concentrators. In storms, not only in Florida but in West Virginia, after the after-math, there’s a lot of citizens that will now need transport to places with electricity to run their medical devices.”

The American Red Cross has over 1,800 workers on the ground and 400 more on the way.

“This was the largest evacuation in state history for Florida, so we’re providing people with a safe place to stay, as well as with meals and relief supplies,” Courtney Clark,from the American Red Cross West Virginia division, said.

Although no one ever wants to face these catastrophes, it’s when we face the toughest times that we realize… we’re in it together.

