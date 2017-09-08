Huntington start clearing homeless camp

Advertisement



HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – Officials have begun clearing roughly 20 blocks of encampments where homeless individuals resided in a West Virginia city along the Ohio River.

The Herald-Dispatch reports Huntington officials say agencies that regularly assist homeless people used resources to ensure those evicted from the riverbank are moved into permanent housing. Residents were allowed to take any belongings they wished before the process started Thursday.

Camps that were not accessible were destroyed by controlled burns and a heavy equipment front-loader at the site.

City communications director Bryan Chambers says the Cabell-Huntington-Wayne Continuum of Care includes more than 40 agencies that provide services to homeless people. It prompted the sweep after approaching police nearly two months ago citing health hazards from trash accumulated on the riverbank in addition to several physical altercations.

