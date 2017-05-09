Huntington bride hospitalized on wedding day, gets married in hospital

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – A couple decided to get married in the hospital after the bride-to-be was rushed to the emergency room.

WSAZ-TV reports that after months of planning, Kaitlin Adkins woke up on her wedding day feeling nauseated. Adkins, who’s a diabetic, checked her blood sugar and was checked into the hospital Saturday. While Adkins was being treated, guests dressed for the wedding and sat in the waiting room.

Adkins’ fiance, Chris Graves, says their hearts were set on that date and they weren’t going to let illness get in the way.

At the hospital -where Adkins and Graves both work- the couple said “I do.” Adkins rolled down the aisle in a wheelchair and hospital gown.

Adkins says their wedding is one of a kind.

