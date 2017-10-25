Hunter bags 36-point freak-of-nature deer with his crossbow

Advertisement



JACKSON, MS (BY: BRIAN BROOM, THE CLARION-LEDGER) — The hunt for a 6-point management buck that spanned four years ended with a Philadelphia, Miss., man taking a rare 36-point giant.

“I hunt there around my house,” Stan Ethredge said. “We’ve got a couple of hundred acres.

“I’ve been getting pictures of him for at least four years now. He was a big 6-point four years ago. He dropped his antlers and grew six points again. After the second year he was a 6-point, I figured that was all he was going to be. I figured he was a good cull buck, but I never got a shot at him. I just got pictures.”

Ethredge continued to monitor the deer and as expected, he grew into another 6-point the following spring, but during the summer, his antlers began to express abnormalities. The buck started growing drop tines and stickers.

