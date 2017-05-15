Hundreds in Cash, Gun, Pills, Meth Found at Mt. Hope Home

MOUNT HOPE– A Mount Hope man is in jail following his arrest on drug charges earlier this evening. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley and Mount Hope Police Chief Stan Ellison released the following information concerning this arrest:

Following an investigation into alleged drug trafficking activities at a residence located at 703 Broad Street in Mount Hope, officers from the Mount Hope Police Department, Central West Virginia Drug Task Force and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at this residence earlier this evening. This search warrant resulted in the seizure of several hundred dollars in cash, a firearm, prescription pills and a quantity of what appeared to be relatively pure crystal methamphetamine. Officers arrested one individual during the execution of this search warrant.

Scott Thomas Thorne, age 36, of Mount Hope was charged with a single felony count of Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver. He was arraigned in the Fayette County Magistrate Court and was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail in lieu of $25,000.00 bond.

“We had received numerous complaints about alleged drug trafficking activities at this residence,” said Mount Hope Police Chief Stan Ellison. “We contacted the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force and requested their assistance with this investigation. After investigators with the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force were able to facilitate controlled purchases of drugs from this residence they obtained a search warrant for this residence. Our officers assisted in the execution of this search warrant.”

“This arrest was based solely on the drugs we located in this residence during the execution of this search warrant,” said a representative of the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force. “Our investigators have facilitated multiple controlled purchases of drugs out of this residence in recent weeks and additional charges will be pending in the near future.”

This case remains under investigation by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.

