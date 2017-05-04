HS Softball/Baseball Scoreboard – May 3

SOFTBALL
Liberty 13, Westside 3
Independence 5, Liberty 0 (video highlights above)
River View 9, Bluefield 3
Shady Spring 8, James Monroe 4
Fayetteville 3, Richwood 0
BASEBALL
Liberty 11, Man 0 (video highlights above)
Independence 10, Oak Hill 0 (game one of doubleheader)
Independence 11, Oak Hill 1 (game two of doubleheader)
Woodrow Wilson 7, Nicholas County 6
Shady Spring 13, James Monroe 1
PikeView 16, Westside 0
Princeton 14, Graham 10
Clay County 8, Valley 3
Webster County 15, Fayetteville 5