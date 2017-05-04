WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
HS Softball/Baseball Scoreboard – May 3

May 04, 2017

SOFTBALL

Liberty 13, Westside 3

Independence 5, Liberty 0 (video highlights above)

River View 9, Bluefield 3

Shady Spring 8, James Monroe 4

Fayetteville 3, Richwood 0

BASEBALL

Liberty 11, Man 0 (video highlights above)

Independence 10, Oak Hill 0 (game one of doubleheader)

Independence 11, Oak Hill 1 (game two of doubleheader)

Woodrow Wilson 7, Nicholas County 6

Shady Spring 13, James Monroe 1

PikeView 16, Westside 0

Princeton 14, Graham 10

Clay County 8, Valley 3

Webster County 15, Fayetteville 5

