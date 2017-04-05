HS Softball/Baseball Scoreboard – April 4

SOFTBALL
Wyoming East 10, Mount View 0 (Holly Brehm pitched a perfect game with 15 strikeouts)
Independence 8, Nicholas County 6
Bluefield 15, Princeton 13
Greenbrier East 10, PikeView 0
Shady Spring 14, James Monroe 8 (game one of doubleheader)
Shady Spring 12, James Monroe 1 (game two of doubleheader)
Summers County 12, Fayetteville 10
BASEBALL
Fayetteville 10, Summers County 0 (video highlights above)
Nicholas County 12, Oak Hill 4
Greater Beckley 9, Valley 0
PikeView 17, River View 0
Graham 14, Bluefield 2