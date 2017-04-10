WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
HS Softball/Baseball Scoreboard – April 10

Apr 10, 2017

SOFTBALL

Midland Trail 6, Oak Hill 4 (video highlights above)

Shady Spring 12, Capital 0 (game one of doubleheader)

Shady Spring 13, Capital 2 (game two of doubleheader)

Liberty 10, Princeton 0

Fayetteville 7, Nicholas County 6 (game one of doubleheader)

Nicholas County 12, Fayetteville 4 (game two of doubleheader)

BASEBALL

Independence 16, Bluefield 1 (video highlights above)

Liberty 8, Summers County 4

Fayetteville 3, Greenbrier West 2

Charleston Catholic 16, Midland Trail 0

Woodrow Wilson 2, Riverside 0

PikeView 14, Shady Spring 1

Oak Hill 13, Van 3

Montcalm 25, Mount View 6

 

 

