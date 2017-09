Advertisement



Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Three second-half goals were the difference as Oak Hill girls soccer won 4-1 against Bluefield on Wednesday evening.

With the game tied 1-1 at halftime, Courtney Smith scored two goals in a quick span to put the Red Devils in front 3-1. Tori Mackowiak added a goal midway through the second half.

The Lady Red Devils remain home Thursday when they host Princeton, while Bluefield will visit Herbert Hoover.

