HS Baseball/Softball Scoreboard – April 27

BASEBALL
Shady Spring 8, Oak Hill 0 (video highlights above)
SOFTBALL
Fayetteville 15, Woodrow Wilson 0
Nicholas County 5, Liberty 0
Shady Spring 2, Greenbrier East 0
By Matt DigbyApr 28, 2017, 00:17 am32
BASEBALL
Shady Spring 8, Oak Hill 0 (video highlights above)
SOFTBALL
Fayetteville 15, Woodrow Wilson 0
Nicholas County 5, Liberty 0
Shady Spring 2, Greenbrier East 0
Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More