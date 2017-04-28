WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
HS Baseball/Softball Scoreboard – April 27

Matt Digby Apr 28, 2017

BASEBALL

Shady Spring 8, Oak Hill 0 (video highlights above)

SOFTBALL

Fayetteville 15, Woodrow Wilson 0

Nicholas County 5, Liberty 0

Shady Spring 2, Greenbrier East 0

