HS Baseball/Softball Scoreboard – April 25

Matt DigbyBy Apr 26, 2017, 00:22 am

BASEBALL

Woodrow Wilson 6, Greenbrier East 3 (video highlights above)

Midland Trail 7, Liberty 2 (video highlights above)

SOFTBALL

Greenbrier East 11, James Monroe 3 (video highlights above)

Wyoming East 8, Mount View 0

 

