HS Baseball Sectional/Regional Seeds Set

WOAY – The postseason sectional & regional seedings have been announced for high school baseball. Each region has been divided into two sections, with the sectional champions playing a best-of-three series to determine the regional champion. Here are the sectional seeds, with regional seeds in paragraphs, for area teams. Playoff games begin May 8.

Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 – #1 Woodrow Wilson (#4 in Region), #2 Greenbrier East (#5), #4 Princeton (#8)

Class AA Region 2 Section 2 – #3 Nicholas County (#8 in Region)

Class AA Region 3 Section 1 – #1 Independence (#1 in Region), #2 Liberty (#3), #3 Wyoming East (#4), #4 Oak Hill (#7), #5 Westside (#8)

Class AA Region 3 Section 2 – #1 PikeView (#2 in Region), #2 James Monroe (#5), #3 Shady Spring (#6), #4 Bluefield (#9), #5 River View (#10)

Class A Region 3 Section 1 – #2 Fayetteville (#2 in Region), #5 Valley (#8), #6 Richwood (#9), #7 Midland Trail (#10)

Class A Region 3 Section 2 – #1 Greater Beckley (#3 in Region), #2 Summers County (#4), #3 Greenbrier West (#6), #4 Montcalm (#11), #5 Mount View (#12), #6 Meadow Bridge (#13)

