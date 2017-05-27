HS Baseball Regional Update – May 26

WOAY – James Monroe baseball is headed to the state tournament for the first time since 2010. The Mavericks won twice against Independence, 4-3 & 7-6, to win Class AA Region 3.

Trailing 3-2 entering the bottom of the seventh in game two, trailing the best-of-three series 1-0, the Mavericks rallied to force a deciding game three, where they jumped out to a 7-4 lead before withstanding a Patriots rally. They will play their semifinal at Appalachian Power Park on Friday evening.

Greenbrier East hosted St. Albans, looking to return to Charleston after reaching states in 2015. The Red Dragons scored two runs in the first, going on to win 4-3. The deciding game of the series is scheduled for Saturday in St. Albans.

Greater Beckley’s season came to an end after Charleston Catholic won 8-4 in Kanawha County on Friday. The Irish won the best-of-three series 2-0.

