House and Senate Agree on Budget Bill

CHARLESTON– The West Virginia State Legislature has agreed on and passed a state budget.

According to tweets from the accounts of the state senate and house, the budget bill was sent back to the senate today who made some amendments and then sent the bill back to the house. The house voted 64 to 21 to pass that version of the bill this evening.

The house, senate, and Governor Justice have been in disagreement over several issues including a tax plan.

This 4.2 billion dollar budget includes no tax increases. It does include a gas tax increase that will be part of separate legislation.

The passage of this bill comes after a special session that has lasted 44 days and just 14 days before a government shutdown. The bill now goes to the governor’s desk to either sign or veto.

