    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Politics House narrowly passes $4T Republican budget in major step forward for GOP tax overhaul
    PoliticsTop Stories

    House narrowly passes $4T Republican budget in major step forward for GOP tax overhaul

    Scott PickeyBy Oct 26, 2017, 11:10 am

    8
    0
    Advertisement

    WASHINGTON (AP) – The House has narrowly passed a $4 trillion budget that clears a key hurdle toward President Donald Trump’s goal of cutting taxes.

    The 216-212 vote allows Republicans to begin work on a $1.5 trillion tax cut and move it through Congress without fear of blocking tactics by Democrats. The tax bill is the top item on the GOP agenda and would be Trump’s first major win in Congress.

    GOP leaders overcame opposition from House conservatives unhappy about deficits and debt and lawmakers from high-tax states such as New York and New Jersey, who are upset about plans to curb the state and local tax deduction.

    The Senate passed the measure last week and the House endorsed it without changes to move quickly to the tax measure.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostFox News Poll: Trump job approval has hit a low
    Scott Pickey

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives