    House GOP delays tax overhaul plan

    Tyler BarkerBy Oct 31, 2017, 21:11 pm

    WASHINGTON- House Republicans are delaying their rollout of a tax plan until Thursday amid a struggle to finalize details.

    That’s the word from a senior GOP aide late Tuesday night. The aide spoke on condition of anonymity because the individual was not allowed to publicly discuss the schedule.

    The tax-writing Ways and Means Committee was working throughout the day and evening to produce a sweeping plan, the first overhaul of the nation’s tax code in three decades.

    Although they have settled on some details – such as a cut in the corporate tax rate and maintaining the top personal income tax rate for the wealthy – other elements still have to be resolved.

    President Donald Trump has intensified his lobbying for the tax overhaul plan.

    Tyler Barker

