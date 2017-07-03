WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Hotels Prepare For Greenbrier Classic

Rebecca FernandezBy Jul 03, 2017, 15:13 pm

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (AP) – It’s been 2 years the last Greenbrier classic, and two of the White Sulphur Springs Inns were closed down after last years historic floods.

But those planning the classic are saying they aren’t worried about the reduction of lodging.

Aaron Huffman, the owner of General Lewis Inn, says he treats the week and the hundreds of visitors it brings “No different than a summer weekend.”

He believes the county is well equipped to accommodate the guests and has fallen into a natural rhythm to do so.

