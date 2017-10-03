Hospital has ceremony for new hybrid operating room

Advertisement



HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia hospital has held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new hybrid operating room, which officials say is equipped with the latest in fixed imaging systems and supports a multidisciplinary approach to surgery.

The Herald-Dispatch reports St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington held the ceremony Monday for the operating room that combines interventional radiology, a cardiac cauterization lab along with open heart and vascular surgery.

The hospital’s surgical services director Tammy Nimmo says those services would have been separate prior to the operating room. But now, she says the hospital can have those doctors together to provide operations.

Officials say the operating room and a Post-Anesthesia Care Unit that is scheduled to open next year will cost around $9 million.

