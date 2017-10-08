WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Homecoming Week Ends At WVU Tech Beckley

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 07, 2017, 23:17 pm

Homecoming week kicked off this week at WVU Tech in Beckley with many activities for students, alumni and the community to participate in.

 

“Today we are just celebrating with the community by having a parade, then a picnic following. We have our games this afternoon at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex, and our homecoming court will be announced,” said Jen Wood Cunningham who is the Director of University Relations at WVU Tech.

 

Saturday’s events began with a parade that allowed the community, faculty, alumni and students to show their support and school spirit.

 

“The parade was a lot of fun! That was a surprise. We didn’t realize there was a parade, so we actually got down there and watched it for a few minutes,” said Dennis Melanson, who was visiting the campus from Canada.

 

 

The homecoming parade featured many community organizations, as well as student organizations, that helped to make Homecoming 2017 a success for the school.

 

 

One of the highlights of the homecoming week was a picnic that was open to the public. The first ever Homecoming week at WVU Tech Beckley highlighted school sprit, allowed alumni to reconnect and showcased the school to the community.

 

 

“It’s wonderful! We actually had 40 organizations, both from the community and our campus community, participate in the parade today. The parade was probably the longest parade we’ve had in many years, so we’re just very excited to be here in Beckley and have this warm welcome from the community,” said Cunningham.

 

 

It was a busy week full of events for students, alumni and the community to come together to show support for WVU Tech Beckley and the Golden Bears. Especially for students, like Robert Simon, whom is excited for next year’s Homecoming week, “It’s going to be a whole lot more! It’s going to be a whole lot more, whole lot flashier, it’s going to be a bigger bear,” said Simon.

 

Daniella Hankey

As a recent graduate from Stetson University, Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

