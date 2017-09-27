Hillary Clinton to help raise money for Virginia candidate

Advertisement



RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is helping raise money for the Democratic candidate in Virginia’s closely watched race for governor.

An invitation obtained by The Associated Press says Clinton is the featured guest at a fundraiser for Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam in New York on Oct. 4.

Northam is facing Republican Ed Gillespie in one of only two off-year gubernatorial contests in November. The swing-state contest is viewed as a possible referendum on President Donald Trump’s first year in office.

Clinton has recently resumed making public appearances to promote her new book about her stunning defeat by Trump in last year’s presidential contest. She handily won Virginia, the only southern state Trump did not win.

