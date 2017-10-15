Highlights: WVU vs. Texas Tech

Advertisement



Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – The Mountaineers played their biggest come back game of their 2017 season today against Texas Tech winning 46-35. WVU was down at halftime 28-17 but picked up momentum in the second half. WVU will play on the road next weekend at Baylor. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m

Related

Comments

comments