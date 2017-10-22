Blacksburg, VA (WOAY) – #14 Virginia Tech almost played a shut out game against UNC finishing 59-7. The Hokies are now bowl-eligible for a 25th straight year. The team will host Duke next weekend Saturday October 28th. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m
Highlights: UNC @ Virginia Tech
By Paloma VillicanaOct 22, 2017, 01:16 am13
