    Highlights: UNC @ Virginia Tech
    Highlights: UNC @ Virginia Tech

    Paloma VillicanaBy Oct 22, 2017, 01:16 am

    Blacksburg, VA (WOAY) – #14 Virginia Tech almost played a shut out game against UNC finishing 59-7. The Hokies are now bowl-eligible for a 25th straight year. The team will host Duke next weekend Saturday October 28th. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m

