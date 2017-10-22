    •
    Highlights: UNC-Pembroke @ Concord

    Paloma Villicana Oct 22, 2017

    Athens, WV (WOAY) – Concord posted a win today against UNC- Pembroke 31-22 after four consecutive losses on their record. The Mountain Lions are thriving off this positive momentum and look forward to play on the road next Saturday October 28th against West Liberty. Kickoff for that game is set at 1:00 p.m

