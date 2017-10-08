Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – The Rams secured their second straight win at home tonight 34-27 improving to 3-3 overall this season. Bluefield will play on the road next weekend at Point University. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m
Highlights: St. Andrews University @ Bluefield College
By Paloma VillicanaOct 08, 2017, 00:42 am1
