Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – Last week, both West Virginia and Oklahoma State won on the road, but in closer-than-expected fashion, and with both teams having already lost once in conference play, today’s game, which you saw right here on WOAY, had major implications with big 12 championship contention.

Final Score: 50-39 Oklahoma State. WVU will host Iowa State at 3:30 p.m next Saturday November 4th.

