Huntington, WV (WOAY) – And switching over to Marshall football, the Herd put up quite the fight today against FIU in a very cold battle in Huntington. FIU put up points early in the game, but with three Marshall turn overs. The Herd lost this game 41-30 and will play Florida Atlantic on Friday November 3rd at 6:00 p.m
MarshallSportsSports News
Highlights: FIU @ Marshall
By Paloma VillicanaOct 29, 2017, 01:27 am14
Paloma Villicana
Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week. Read More