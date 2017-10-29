    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Highlights: FIU @ Marshall

    By Oct 29, 2017, 01:27 am

    14
    0
    Huntington, WV (WOAY) – And switching over to Marshall football, the Herd put up quite the fight today against FIU in a very cold battle in Huntington. FIU put up points early in the game, but with three Marshall turn overs. The Herd lost this game 41-30 and will play Florida Atlantic on Friday November 3rd at 6:00 p.m

    Paloma Villicana

