    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Highlights: Cumberlands @ Bluefield
    Highlights: Cumberlands @ Bluefield

    By Paloma Villicana Oct 22, 2017, 01:03 am

    Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield College defeated the University of Cumberlands 22-10 making this their fourth straight win of their 5-3 season. The Rams are scheduled to host Union College next Saturday October 28th at 6:00 p.m

