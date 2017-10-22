Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield College defeated the University of Cumberlands 22-10 making this their fourth straight win of their 5-3 season. The Rams are scheduled to host Union College next Saturday October 28th at 6:00 p.m
Highlights: Cumberlands @ Bluefield
By Paloma VillicanaOct 22, 2017, 01:03 am13
