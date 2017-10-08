WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Highlights: Concord @ Glenville State

Paloma Villicana Oct 08, 2017

2
0
Glenville, WV (WOAY) – Concord fell to Glenville State 48-28. The Mountain Lions are now 1-5 overall this season. Concord will play at home next weekend to host West Virginia State. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m

Paloma Villicana

Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia.

