Glenville, WV (WOAY) – Concord fell to Glenville State 48-28. The Mountain Lions are now 1-5 overall this season. Concord will play at home next weekend to host West Virginia State. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m
SportsSports News
Highlights: Concord @ Glenville State
By Paloma VillicanaOct 08, 2017, 00:50 am2
Paloma Villicana
Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week. Read More