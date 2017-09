Advertisement



WOAY – Woodrow Wilson boys soccer continued its winning ways on Thursday, with a 2-1 win against Riverside in Beckley.

Ryan Akers scored two goals for the Flying Eagles, who are maintaining their recent streak of positive results. They visit Spring Valley on Saturday.

Also in Beckley, Independence won 5-0 against Shady Spring. Sean Salmons led the Patriots with a first-half hat-trick.

