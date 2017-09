Advertisement



VOLLEYBALL

Greater Beckley Christian hosted Oak Hill Tuesday at Appalachian Bible College, with the Lady Crusaders winning three games to none. Check out highlights from the match.

In Class AAA action, Woodrow Wilson lost to George Washington 2-0, but won 2-0 vs. Greenbrier East in a triangular match in Beckley.

BOYS SOCCER SCORES

George Washington 3, Woodrow Wilson 1

Princeton 9, PikeView 1

