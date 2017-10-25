High School Sports Update – October 24

Advertisement



WOAY – Greenbrier East girls soccer is headed to the Class AAA state tournament after a 1-0 win against George Washington Tuesday.

The Lady Spartans scored the only goal of the game through Emma Dotson early in the second half, after both teams created multiple chances before halftime. They advance to the state semifinals, where they will play the second game of the afternoon session November 3 against Parkersburg South or Cabell Midland.

Princeton boys soccer was also in a regional final, but three second-half goals from George Washington mean the Patriots are headed to the semifinals. The Tigers finish the season 16-3-1.

In high school volleyball, Woodrow Wilson won matches against both South Charleston & Capital by a 2-0 margin. The Lady Flying Eagles established momentum from the opening game with South Charleston, on a night when they honored seniors Sydney McClung & Maddie Pack.

