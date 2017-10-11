WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
High School Sports Update – October 10

Matt Digby Oct 11, 2017

WOAY – Shady Spring volleyball won Tuesday night against James Monroe 3-0 in Raleigh County. The Lady Tigers established momentum early in each of the three games, winning 25-20, 25-18, and 25-15.

Woodrow Wilson collected two wins on Tuesday, dropping the first games to both Greenbrier East and Princeton before the Lady Flying Eagles rallied to win each match 2-1.

In high school girls soccer, Woodrow Wilson was led by a hat trick from Hattie Hall in a 5-0 win against Shady Spring. Marissa Amy and Madison Chandler also scored for the Lady Flying Eagles.

Oak Hill boys soccer played to a 3-3 draw with Cross Lanes Christian on Tuesday. Dylan Massey, Mac Miller, and Jack Lemon all scored for the Red Devils.

Matt Digby

