Hico, WV (WOAY) – Shady Spring softball traveled to Midland Trail on Thursday for a doubleheader in Hico.

Both teams had success with pitching early in the first game, with Maranda Allen and Taylor Dickerson setting the tone early from the pitcher’s circle. However, Midland Trail would score a pair of runs to win game one 2-0. The Lady Tigers would respond in game two, winning 12-0 to split the doubleheader.

Shady Spring visits Fayetteville on Friday, while Midland Trail will be at Sherman.

