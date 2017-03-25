WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
High School Softball Scores – March 24

Matt DigbyBy Mar 25, 2017, 00:32 am

Richwood 12, Oak Hill 5 (video highlights above)

Independence 12, James Monroe 3 (video highlights above)

Independence 10, Summers County 0

Shady Spring 12, Fayetteville 2

