Coal City, WV (WOAY) – Independence softball hosted Liberty on Wednesday in a Raleigh County sectional rivalry.

Both teams made plays on defense early, with the game scoreless until the bottom of the second inning, when the Lady Patriots scored twice to take the lead, and establish momentum in the 8-0 win.

Emily Ward pitched six innings with 11 strikeouts, while Riley Adkins had four RBI for Independence. The Lady Patriots are at Greenbrier East Thursday, while Liberty visits Greenbrier West.

