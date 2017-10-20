High School Soccer Update – October 19

Advertisement



WOAY – Princeton boys soccer won Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 Thursday 4-3 against Greenbrier East. The Tigers were led by four goals from Drew Hopkins, with two coming in each half. The Spartans scored twice in the final minutes of regulation, but the Princeton defense was able to hold on for the win.

The two schools also met in the girls sectional matchup, with both teams finding success in the first half. Greenbrier East scored early through Fiona Beery and Kate Perkins, while Brittany Dye also scored early for the Tigerettes. The Lady Spartans would go on to win 5-2, and advance to regionals.

In Class AA/A, PikeView and Oak Hill will play for a boys sectional title on Saturday. The Red Devils won 8-1 against Bluefield, while the Panthers won 1-0 against Shady Spring. Oak Hill and Bluefield will play for the girls sectional title this weekend.

