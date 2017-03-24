High School Baseball – Wyoming East @ Shady Spring

Shady Spring, WV (WOAY) – Shady Spring baseball hosted Wyoming East on Thursday, in a game where both defenses made plays early.

Pitchers Jonathan Hawks and Michael Guilliams both had success throwing strikeouts and pitching to contact, as both teams left runners in scoring position over the first three innings.

Shady Spring would go on to win 7-0, as Guilliams batted 3-4, bringing in one run and scoring twice.

The Tigers host Greenbrier East Friday, while the Warriors visit Fayetteville Saturday.

Comments

comments