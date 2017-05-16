High School Baseball Scoreboard – May 16

Woodrow Wilson 7, Riverside 6
Herbert Hoover 16, Nicholas County 10
Wyoming East 10, Westside 0
Independence 13, Liberty 3
Shady Spring 2, Bluefield 1
Charleston Catholic 11, Fayetteville 2
By Matt Digby
May 16, 2017
