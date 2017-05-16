WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
High School Baseball Scoreboard – May 16

May 16, 2017

Woodrow Wilson 7, Riverside 6

Herbert Hoover 16, Nicholas County 10

Wyoming East 10, Westside 0

Independence 13, Liberty 3

Shady Spring 2, Bluefield 1

Charleston Catholic 11, Fayetteville 2

