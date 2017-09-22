Hickam says big announcement coming soon in McDowell Co.

Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (BY: JEFF JENKINS, WV METRONEWS) — The October Sky Festival is taking place this weekend and Homer Hickam and other Rocket Boys are in Beckley for the event. Hickam said this week on MetroNews “Talkline” he plans a big announcement concerning his home county in the weeks ahead.

“In about a month we hope to be able to announce that using private funds we are going to go into McDowell County and build a dark sky, world-class, observatory,” Hickam said.

Dark sky observatories attract professional and amateur astronomers alike who are looking for dark places to watch the planets and stars.

Photo Courtesy: WV METRONEWS

