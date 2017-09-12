Heroin(e): How 3 Huntington women are fighting the opioid crisis on Netflix now

Advertisement



HUNTINGTON, WV (BY: DAVE MISTICH, WV PUBLIC BROADCASTING) – As most know, the heroin and opioid crisis has reached stunning and heartbreaking heights across the nation. Huntington, West Virginia’s drug overdose death rate sits at ten times the national average.

A new film is out that documents the severity of the problem – but also shines a light on the tireless work of three women trying to fight against a wave of desperation in their hometown. Produced in part by the Center for Investigative Reporting, Heroin(e) is available for streaming on Netflix. We spoke with filmmaker Elaine McMillion Sheldon about her film and what it’s like to document something that has affected so many of us in one way or another.

Click here to listen to the interview.

