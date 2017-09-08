Heroin bust in Oak Hill; Drugs worth $25,000

Advertisement



OAK HILL, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – A Fayette County man was arrested last night in reference to a drug case under investigation by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force (CWVDTF). Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

Keith Allen Sizemore (age 46 of Oak Hill) was arrested last night at his home in Oak Hill following the execution of a search warrant obtained by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force. The search warrant was executed by officers with the CWVDTF, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the Oak Hill Police Department. Officers were able to locate a large amount of heroin with a value estimated over $25,000.00. Also seized at the home were two firearms and a large sum of cash. Sizemore has been charged with felony Possession with the Intent to Deliver – Heroin and has been remanded to the Southern Regional Jail in lieu of a $75,000.00 bond.

“This is a case our Task Force officers have worked on very hard, and one where persistence really paid off” said Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah. “It’s not always easy to work a drug case in an area where everyone knows everyone, but these investigating officers really collaborated well and put in the time in this case and got the job done” added Sheriff Fridley. This incident remains under investigation by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any others should contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP

