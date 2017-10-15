    •
    Firefighter Day At Crossroads Mall

    Daniella HankeyBy Oct 15, 2017, 19:03 pm

    As Fire Prevention Week comes to a close, firefighters from various local fire departments participated in Firefighter Day activities at the Crossroads Mall to remind everyone that “Every Second Counts” when confronted with a fire.

     

    Bobby Palmer, Event Coordinator for Firefighter Day and Assistant Chief at Bradley Fire Department, explained the purpose of the event,
    “Coming together as one to try and interact with the public and spread the word about fire safety and introduce our firemen to them and let the public have a meet and greet.”

     

     

    So what exactly is Firefighter Day? It’s a day that brings kids activities such as fire truck rides and obstacle courses as well as various firefighter competitions and demonstrations that focus on fire prevention and awareness to our community.

     

     

    The firefighter competitions consisted of: a hose drag, hose carry, obstacle course and a dummy drag.

     

     

    “It’s fun.  I love being here.  I loved doing the competition.  It’s part of my life as a firefighter,” said Fred Shewbury, a competitor in the firefighter competition.

     

     

    Trophies were awarded to those who came in first and second place in the firefighter competition. Trophies were also awarded for fire trucks in the categories of: Custom Pumper, Commercial Pumper, Tanker, Aerial, Rescue and Utility.

     

     

    Fire trucks, firefighter competitions, fire prevention demonstrations and kids activities all helped to bring the community together to celebrate an informative and fun-filled Firefighter Day.

